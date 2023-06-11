Jackie Heredia is living proof that perseverance and determination can pay off.
Heredia has participated in the Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant eight times and has been named a member of the court three times, most recently as the second runner-up.
But on June 10, she happily fulfilled her main goal by finally obtaining the top prize; she was crowned Miss Fontana 2023.
“It has been a long journey to get here,” she said. “Each year I saw myself grow. I can’t wait to use all my skills to continue to inspire you girls in my community to believe in themselves, but most importantly, to know that they are capable of achieving all of their dreams.”
Heredia, 24, said she is very excited about serving as the city’s queen during the next year. She will continue to be an employee with the City of Fontana, working as a senior community services assistant at the Jessie Turner Center.
Serving on her Miss Fontana court will be first princess Ashley Centeno, second princess Sarah Garcia, third princess Mariah Johnson Evaro, fourth princess Yulissa Heredia (Jackie’s sister), and ambassador Ariana Guevara.
----- ALSO at the pageant, Jade Centeno was crowned Teen Fontana.
“My goals for the next year are to inspire other young ladies to join the pageant and see how many good things come out of the pageant,” she said.
She will be a senior at Summit High School in the fall. She has a 3.8 grade point average and is considering going to UC Berkeley or UC Davis to study political science after graduation.
Joining her on the Teen Fontana court are first princess Angeles Lemus, second princess Tiffany Rodriguez, third princess Emily Garcia, fourth princess Jimena Perez Hinojoza, and ambassador Racheal Osuma.
----- THE WINNERS of additional awards at the pageant were:
Ticket sales — Sherry Chen
Teen top participation — Vivian Salazar-Caceres
Miss top participation — Sahari Ortiz Melchor
Teen best in resume — Alejandra Portillo
Miss best in resume — Sarah Garcia
Teen best in interview — Tami Omole
Miss best in interview — Jackie Heredia
Teen congeniality — Jade Centeno
Miss congeniality — Ashley Centeno
Teen photogenic — Destiny Lockhart
Miss photogenic — Jackie Heredia
Teen people’s choice — Andrea Aguilar
Miss people’s choice — Ariana Guevara.
Last year's Miss Fontana, Giselle Aparicio, and Teen Fontana, Ava Trejo, finished their one-year reign during the event.
The pageant was held in its regular home, the Fontana High School Auditorium, after being moved to Center Stage Theater the previous two years.
