James and Helen Reyes have reasons to be joyous this holiday season, because they have been happily married for 60 years.
The couple raised three children in the heart of Fontana and have welcomed 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
They are also proud to be blessed with a set of fraternal twins of two great-grandchildren.
In addition, they have the honor of two of their great-granddaughters representing the city on the Miss Fontana Court.
James Reyes is retired after being employed for 38 years with the City of Fontana Public Works Department. He is still pleased every year to put Christmas lights on their home.
"We wish everyone happy holidays and prayers always," the couple said.
