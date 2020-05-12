The Fontana Sheriff's Station is welcoming Jeff Simonton, the new lieutenant at the location.
Simonton is joining the staff in Fontana after previously serving at Inmate Welfare Services at Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center, where he had been assigned since February of 2017.
Representatives from the Fontana station provided a message about Simonton on Facebook on May 12.
