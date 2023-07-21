Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses are returning to Toyota Arena in Ontario after a three- year pandemic pause for their annual convention series the weekend of July 21-23.
The theme for the 2023 series is “Exercise Patience.”
Prior to 2020, summers in Ontario were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their conventions at the Toyota Arena. In 2020, the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.
“My wife and I have been attending conventions at the arena in Ontario since 2015,” said Frank Andrade, local spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Safely gathering to see thousands of smiling faces, reunite with friends, and welcome visitors from the community in a positive atmosphere is something I can’t wait to experience again.”
The Witnesses have had a significant presence in the Inland Empire for more than 100 years. The region houses two of their largest indoor venues in the United States, the Norco and Mira Loma assembly halls.
And in 2017, the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library in San Bernardino hosted an exhibit commemorating 100 years of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Inland Empire.
Nearly 20,000 people visited the library during its six-week installation. On display were historical documents, images, videos and discourses about the construction of the various facilities Jehovah’s Witnesses have built throughout the area.
Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 convention series.
From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.