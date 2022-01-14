Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, announced on Jan. 14 that he plans to run for the supervisor position in San Bernardino County’s 2nd District this year.
Armendarez is hoping to fill the seat that is now occupied by Janice Rutherford, who will not been seeking reelection due to term limits.
The 2nd District includes Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and part of Upland, as well as some unincorporated areas of the county.
“I have a passion for serving my community and believe I have the experience needed to help us fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to build on recent successes to improve the quality of life for my neighbors and the residents of San Bernardino County,” Armendarez said in a news release. “I have a plan to strengthen public safety in our community, to create jobs and partner with schools to build pathways to college or careers for our students, and to deal with homelessness and address public health concerns. I would be honored to earn the trust and support of my community to move San Bernardino County forward.”
Armendarez is a successful small businessman in Fontana and the past president of the Inland Valley Association of Realtors.
Armendarez served one term on the Fontana City Council from 2016 to 2020. He sought the 5th District seat on the Board of Supervisors but lost to Joe Baca Jr. in the November 2020 election.
Because of redistricting, Fontana will now entirely be within the boundaries of the 2nd District.
----- ARMENDAREZ is being endorsed by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren, who announced that she will be seeking re-election for her fourth term, as expected.
“I love Fontana. Serving the residents of our city is truly an honor and privilege,” Warren said in a news release. “Our city is united by our sense of community and the commitment to ensuring Fontana is forever the greatest city to live, work, and play. I also understand how important it is to our city to have strong representation at a regional level, which is why I am endorsing my former Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Armendarez to be our next county supervisor. Jesse worked hand in hand with me to move our city forward and I trust him to fight for the safety and prosperity of our community.”
Warren was first appointed to the Fontana City Council in 2002 and was re-elected in 2004 and 2008. In 2010, she ran for mayor and won, and then she was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
