Back in 2001, Jesse Chavez was a star pitcher for the Fontana A.B. Miller High School baseball team, leading the Rebels to the Citrus Belt League championship.
Twenty years later, after many ups and downs, Chavez is a world champion with the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball.
His long and winding personal journey, which included stops with the L.A. Angels and L.A. Dodgers (as well as with many other teams), finally reached its desired destination on Nov. 2 as the Braves conquered the Houston Astros, 4 games to 2.
This is the high point of a career that has sometimes been difficult but still rewarding -- and quite enjoyable -- for the veteran right-hander.
"You get to play a game you played as a kid, just on a bigger stage," he said in an interview several years ago. "You go out and win or lose. You know you give it your best. That's something you learned as a kid."
Chavez, the first player from a school in Fontana to ever pitch in the World Series, appeared briefly as a reliever in Games 2 and 5, which happened to be the two games that the Braves lost.
He had a 0.00 ERA in the postseason for the Braves (even though he gave up a couple of damaging hits).
Overall, at 38 years of age, 2021 was one of his best seasons ever; he had a 2.14 ERA and a 3-2 record in 30 games.
When he was at Miller, being named the CBL's co-MVP and leading the Rebels to the CIF semifinals, his coaches knew that he had the capability of achieving greatness.
Frank Martinez, Miller's head coach at the time, said Chavez did everything that was asked of him.
"He wasn't a prima donna," Martinez told Herald News correspondent Shel Segal in 2009, when Chavez played in his first full MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. "He strove for perfection. We really thought he had a shot at the bigs."
In fact, according to Robert Ridge, Miller's pitching coach, Chavez was "absolutely phenomenal."
"Chavez is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete," Ridge said. "He's someone who really didn't need coaching. He made our job easy. He knew what he needed to do every day. He needed very little prodding."
Nevertheless, Chavez was thankful for the valuable advice he received from Ridge and Martinez.
Chavez told Segal that his years at Miller "helped me develop as a pitcher and helped me prepare for college." He went to Riverside Community College before embarking on his 13-year MLB career.
When he returned to Fontana in 2011 to provide tips to kids during a baseball clinic, he commented on having to constantly move around from team to team due to trades.
"It's fun and kind of frustrating at the same time," he said. "The frustrating part is being on the move, but the best part is being in the game that I love, that I've been playing as a kid."
He has now become the second player from a Fontana school to play for a winning team in a World Series. Greg Colbrunn, a Fontana High School graduate, helped the Arizona Diamondbacks defeat the New York Yankees back in 2001 -- when Chavez was just starting to embark on his remarkable path.
