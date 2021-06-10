The Jessie Turner Center in Fontana is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for residents, and now the center will be open late until 8 p.m.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue, is one of 14 ongoing stationary vaccination clinic sites operated by San Bernardino County that are open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The other sites close at 6 p.m.
All sites accept walk-ins. Anyone can pre-register for their visit by visiting MyTurn.CA.gov. Every clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+ with a parent or guardian present with minors).
In addition to the county-operated sites, there are hundreds of hospitals, health centers, clinics and pharmacies throughout the county offering vaccinations. Individuals can use the county website or go through their physician groups associated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Loma Linda University Health, San Antonio Regional Hospital, Mountains Community Hospital, Redlands Community Hospital, Bear Valley Community Healthcare or the San Bernardino Clinics. An appointment is always welcome and encouraged for any vaccination. For hospitals, clinics and county-run sites, use MyTurn.CA.gov.
Plus, there are participating pharmacies administering doses throughout the county, including Albertsons, Costco, Ralphs, Rite-Aid, Sav-On, Vons, Walgreens and Walmart, as well as many independent pharmacies. Individuals should check directly with their preferred neighborhood pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.