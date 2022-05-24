Joel Esparza has already attained one of his major goals, and now he will be embarking on another significant objective — succeeding at a prestigious Ivy League university.
Esparza was excited to be named the Fontana High School valedictorian of the Class of 2022 during the senior awards ceremony on May 23.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” he said. “It was my goal throughout high school, but I didn’t think I could achieve it. Today is so reassuring.”
Esparza earned the top honor because he compiled a 4.42 grade point average.
In addition to his studies, he was also very involved in school and community activities. He was a member of the Fontana Conservation Club and was the vice president of CSF at Fohi, and he also ran cross country as a sophomore.
Plus, he volunteered at Fontana Adult School and with the Fontana Leadership Intervention Program.
In the fall, he will be attending Cornell University and majoring in food science while eventually hoping to bring nutritious foods to low-income communities.
The salutatorian at Fohi, Miranda Ordoñez, said her parents have been vital to her success.
“I know that we came from very humble beginnings, but I thank them from the bottom of my heart for bringing me where I am today,” she said.
Ordoñez, who had a 4.3 GPA, participated in numerous clubs and activities during her years as a Steeler, and she also was the student board member for the Fontana Unified School District as a senior.
She will be attending Mt. San Antonio College and seeking to become a veterinary technician.
The Fohi commencement ceremony will be held on May 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
