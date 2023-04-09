Officer Jon MacMillan has been selected as the 2022 Officer of the Year by the Fontana School Police Department.
MacMillan began his career with the department on March 8, 2010.
During this past year, while assigned to the Patrol/Traffic Division, he interviewed for and was selected to fill an acting police corporal position. MacMillan is also currently a member of the traffic division as a motor officer and a field training officer (FTO), and is a pepper ball less lethal instructor.
As acting police corporal, he was tasked with many extra duties, which he accepted without hesitation, said Fontana School Police Interim Chief Steven J. Griffin in a recent Facebook post.
MacMillan engrained himself into the supervisory role. He worked an extra shift a week as the field supervisor, coordinated special events, was on-call 24 hours a day, was assigned to manage police officers’ and dispatchers’ schedules, and was the only field supervisor during this time.
“I was able to supervise and observe Officer MacMillan grow into a better leader and mentor,” Griffin said.
He said MacMillan did an outstanding job as acting police corporal and this experience has given him the confidence and ability to continue as a department leader.
“Officer MacMillan’s diligence in the performance of his duties undoubtedly had a positive impact on the department and contributed to the safety of our school community. His dedication to this profession and the extra effort he put into the supervisory role he held truly exhibit a work ethic that does not go unnoticed. Officer MacMillan’s determination to provide the students, parents, and staff of the Fontana Unified School District makes for a safer school community and further demonstrates his commitment to the organization.”
