Joyce Washington of Fontana is one of the women being honored by San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. in celebration of Women's History Month.
Washington, a retiree and community leader, is praised by Baca during his virtual event, "SheRoes of the 5th District."
A total of six women were selected from throughout the area for their accomplishments in their respective fields and for their dedication to improving the lives of others. The other honorees included:
• Farah Mohamed of Rialto, founder of Smile America Abdi Foundation
• Kenesha Boyd of San Bernardino, co-founder of the VRP
• Amanda Maldonado-Arroyo of San Bernardino, branch manager at Wells Fargo and community activist
• Angela McClain of Bloomington, founder of the Olive Branch Development and Empowerment Services
• Nellie Cortez of Colton, retiree and long-time community activist
“The women who were selected for this recognition are selfless community advocates who inspire us every day and work tirelessly to improve the lives of those in our community. It is an honor to recognize them for their commitment and leadership," said Baca, Jr.
