The Class of 2020 at Jurupa Hills High School held its Awards Night in the school parking lot on May 21.
Seniors receiving academic awards arrived in a car with their family and parked until their name was announced for the award. The families honked their horns in tribute to the excited students.
Each student, accompanied by one family member, was allowed to walk to a table to pick up his or her award. Then the students went to a photo area for pictures.
Kristine Foronda was named the class valedictorian and Jonathan Malau and Juleny Ortiz-Contreras were declared the salutatorians.
The event was livestreamed by the Fontana Unified School District, and dozens of viewers congratulated the seniors.
"Makes me happy to see students celebrated for their accomplishments. Great job!" said Hazel Walker on Facebook.
District leaders also were delighted to watch the celebration.
"Congratulations Spartans! Uncle Mars is extremely proud of each of you!" wrote School Board Member Mars Serna.
"What a great ceremony!" said Dawn Dooley, president of USW Local 8599.
