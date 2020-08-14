For the second consecutive year, Jurupa Hills High School has been recognized by the California Department of Education’s Student Aid Commission Race to Submit campaign as one of the top 24 schools in the state with the highest financial aid application completion rates.
According to the 2020-21 Race to Submit Dashboard, Jurupa Hills scored a completion rate of 90.41 percent, with 424 of 469 Class of 2020 graduates completing either a FAFSA or California Dream Act application and submitting a GPA verification form. Additionally, more than half of Jurupa Hills graduates have been awarded a Cal Grant.
“I am so proud of our Class of 2020 graduates, who understood the importance of opportunities and resources available to assist them as they embark on their college and career journeys,” Jurupa Hills Principal Caroline Labonte said. “We would not have achieved this honor without a counseling staff that works tirelessly to ensure our students receive equity and opportunity in education.”
Jurupa Hills will participate in a Race to Submit virtual award ceremony with other top high schools later this year.
The goal of the Race to Submit campaign is to make all California students aware that the first step toward a college education is completing a financial aid application.
The campaign tracks the completion of FAFSA applications, which provide federal financial aid, and CA Dream Act applications, which provide financial aid for undocumented students who are not eligible for federal aid. The CA Dream Act is not affiliated with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“In Fontana Unified, we want every student to feel empowered and prepared to pursue the academic and professional pathways of their choosing,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “Congratulations to Jurupa Hills High School on this well-deserved recognition, which demonstrates their commitment to ensuring every student is aware of the resources and opportunities available to help them succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.