Jurupa Hills High School was recognized for achieving the state’s sixth-highest rate of completed student financial aid applications during the inaugural California College Affordability Summit, which took place Nov. 14-15.
Held in Indian Wells, the summit brought together more than 600 educators, city and state officials, and legislators from across the country to highlight the importance of financial aid and its ability to increase college access, enrollment and persistence.
Jurupa Hills was celebrated by the California Department of Education, California Student Aid Commission and Riverside County Office of Education for its Race-to-Submit efforts.
The statewide campaign aims to increase the number of financial aid applications for California high school seniors, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and California Dream Act Application.
Jurupa Hills' college-going culture and student support resources helped the school beat out more than 1,000 California high schools in the Race to Submit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.