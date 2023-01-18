Jurupa Hills High School’s theatre department achieved top honors at the California Educational Theatre Association’s Theater Festival during the Jan. 13-15 weekend.
The production by the school’s students (known as “Players of the Palace”) of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” was named the best fall production by CETA judges, and Jurupa Hills was invited to be the only high school in the Inland Empire to perform an entire show at the annual festival.
The students performed “Oz” alongside the No. 1 shows by schools from Orange, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties.
“I have never performed for so many people in my life!” said Emily Morales, who played the Wicked Witch of the West. “Our cast worked so hard to bring ‘Oz’ to the stage. We started rehearsals in August!”
The hard work paid off. The Jurupa Hills students were showered with praises and won dozens of awards for their completely original telling of the classic tale.
One adjudicator said: “Every aspect was excellent, and it was one of the finest productions ever. Everyone involved should be proud. This is what happens when we challenge students to commit and give 100 percent.”
In addition to being named the No. 1 fall production, the cast of 17 actors won the coveted Best Ensemble and Best Stage Crew awards.
Also, Amy Griffin and Morales received Adjudicator Awards, the highest honor CETA can award a student, for their portrayals of Dorothy and the Wicked Witch, respectively.
One judge said: “I applaud Amy Griffin and Emily Morales for playing these iconic characters without slipping into a broad impersonation of the iconic performances from the MGM film. I felt like these two young actresses really brought their own honest energy to these roles and how they were created. Bravo! This was an incredible production.”
Other awards included a third Adjudicator Award for Sophia Haghani for help fabricating the numerous puppets used in the production, Director’s Awards for Anyssa Valles and Lana Biscan, Outstanding Mainstage Technician for Haghani, and Certificates for Excellence in Theatre for the entire cast, crew, and production staff.
“I am so proud of all my kids! Jurupa Hills has been lucky enough to win this top honor three times in our school’s history. I am so blessed to come to work each day and share my passion with these incredible practitioners. They never cease to amaze me,” said James Griffin, the show’s director.
The journey down the yellow brick road may be over for rhe Players of the Palace, but a new one is just beginning. The actors have begun rehearsing for their spring musical, Disney’s “Moana,” which will be staged in March. Tickets for this show will be available at www.jhills.tix.com.
