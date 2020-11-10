Two Jurupa Hills High School student leaders have been named QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship finalists, putting them one step closer to being awarded a four-year full-ride scholarship to an elite university.
John Nino Requieron and Jesus Rivera-Zamudio are among nearly 7,000 students across the United States chosen as finalists from a pool of more than 18,000 QuestBridge applicants, who receive the scholarship when matched with a participating university.
“We are so excited for John and Jesus, who truly exemplify the Spartan spirit with their academic abilities, leadership qualities and character,” Jurupa Hills High School Principal Caroline Labonte said. “It would be amazing if they could both receive a match. They very much deserve it.”
Requieron blends academic achievements with campus leadership and civic engagement as a member of five Jurupa Hills extracurricular clubs, including Key Club, Creative Writing, National Honors Society, CSF and Link Crew. Requieron is also a member of the Academic Decathlon and tennis teams and has volunteered extensively at a local hospital.
“You can choose to go through life only ever doing the bare minimum, but you won’t get much from it,” Requieron said. “A QuestBridge scholarship would get me closer to achieving my dreams.”
Rivera-Zamudio, who would be a first-generation college student and who was raised in a single-parent household, has faced many challenges in his educational journey.
Rivera-Zamudio is a member of the Jurupa Hills track and field and cross country teams. Active in Key Club, National Honor Society, AVID and Academic Decathlon, Rivera-Zamudio also serves as chief of finance and fundraising for the Black Pianists Society.
“I love science and am considering a career as a pediatric surgeon or biomedical engineer,” Rivera-Zamudio said. “I haven’t even begun to peak.”
The QuestBridge National College Match is a college admission and scholarship process through which high-achieving, low-income students can be admitted early with full four-year scholarships to QuestBridge college partners. Students are asked to rank up to 12 colleges. Dec. 1 is Match Day, when finalists find out if they have been chosen by a QuestBridge college partner.
Jurupa Hills Class of 2020 graduate Maya Martinez received a four-year QuestBridge scholarship to Brown University.
“The QuestBridge National College Match scholarship helps high-achieving and well-deserving students attend elite universities by minimizing financial obstacles,” FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We wish John Nino Requieron and Jesus Rivera-Zamudio the best of luck and hope they can fulfill their goal of attending their dream college.”
