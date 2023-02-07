Jurupa Hills High School photography students proudly display their winning artwork from the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing West Coast Region Awards. From left to right: teacher Rebecca Cauchon, Rosemary Atkins (Silver Key Award), Sam Aguba (Honorable Mention), Jesse Juarez (Gold Key Award), Roxana Silva (Silver Key Award) and Anita Rodriguez (Honorable Mention). Juarez’s collage, “Many Me,” will be featured in the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers’ Scholastic Art National Exhibition, to be held in New York City in the spring. (Contributed photo by FUSD)