Jurupa Hils High School faculty, staff and administrators were full of high octane energy on June 4 as they shepherded 452 seniors through a graduation ceremony at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
Principal Caroline Labonte waved a checkered flag, signaling the end of the 12th graders' high school career and directing traffic out of pit row, where diplomas were awarded and pictures taken.
It was fitting Labonte presided over the ceremony because she is a cousin of retired NASCAR drivers Terry and Bobby Labonte. Bobby was the 2000 Winston Cup champion.
"It's beyond exciting," said Caroline. "It's a wonderful way to celebrate our seniors and maintain social distancing."
The Jurupa Hills graduation was the fifth from the district held at the track where Caroline saw her cousins race in the 1990s. Labonte said she attended the Summit High School graduation on June 2 to prepare herself for her own school's.
Labonte was not the most enthusiastic worker at the ceremony. That was Kelsey Dabney, who jumped enthusiastically as she directed students from their family vehicles to the area where they would receive their diplomas and have their photos taken with classic cars lent to the speedway by the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Teacher Charles Lobo directed cars to their spots on pit row with the precision of a NASCAR pit crew member.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Inland Empire area schools have abandoned traditional football stadia and sports arenas for drive-through events.
The Jurupa Hills ceremony included a rendition of "America the Beautiful" and speeches by honored students. The event was videotaped for telecast on YouTube.
A touching moment came when wheelchair-bound Debora Castillo received her diploma and then steered her way past a classic car.
The air was filled with the strains of "Pomp and Circumstance" as family cars motored along pit row. Few seniors exulted. Edwin Izazaga was walking back to his car when he suddenly thrust his arms in the air.
After traversing the pit area, the cars exited through the traditional tunnel at the southwest corner of the track.
