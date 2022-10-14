A juvenile was arrested for allegedly making threats of carrying out an active shooter incident at a school in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Oct. 14 at 8:36 a.m., officers responded to Resurrection Academy at 17434 Miller Avenue after receiving a report of the threat.
The investigation identified a 13-year-old male juvenile as the suspect. Officers quickly located the suspect, who was confirmed to be a student at the school. The juvenile was interviewed, and information was corroborated, confirming the threats; however, he did not have or have access to any firearms.
The juvenile was ultimately arrested for making terrorist threats and booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall, police said.
Members of the school administration was made aware of the incident and are fully cooperating with the Fontana P.D.
