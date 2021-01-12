Investigation

Police investigate an assault and robbery at a park in Fontana on Jan. 11, and an ambulance takes the victim to a hospital.  (Contributed photo by Gilbert Gonzalez)

A juvenile was hospitalized after being assaulted and robbed near a park in Fontana on Jan. 11, according to the Fontana Police Department.

At about 2:15 p.m., a white Kia sedan pulled up at Jack Bulik Park and confronted the victim. During the confrontation three suspects got out of the Kia and assaulted the juvenile. During the assault, the victim's phone was taken.

Also during the incident, one of the suspects produced a firearm and fired one round. No one involved in the altercation or at the park was struck by the shot, said Fontana Police Officer Kevin Anderson.

The victim was transported for his injuries from the assault for medical treatment, Anderson said.

Officers were unable to immediately locate the suspects or the vehicle.

(1) comment

Lynn

I think all parks should have cameras were the law enforcement can watch it live

Report Add Reply

