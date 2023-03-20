A juvenile was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Fontana on March 18, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 1:12 a.m., officers attempted to stop a silver Mustang for vehicle code violations at the intersection of Alder and Miller avenues.
The driver fled, and a pursuit was initiated, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The pursuit ended on Sierra north of Foothill Boulevard, where the occupants of the Mustang were detained without further incident.
The juvenile driver was booked at Juvenile Hall, and the adult passengers were released on scene.
A pursuit ended on Sierra Avenue, north of Foothill Boulevard, on March 18. (Contributed photo by Gilbert Gonzalez)
