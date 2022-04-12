Over the years, Anthony Allmond has earned many high honors for his leadership of the hugely-successful Kaiser High School Catamount Pride Marching Band.
He will be retiring from teaching this next month, but not before he receives one more significant honor: serving as grand marshal of the Fontana Days Parade on Saturday morning, May 7.
Allmond has been the band director at Kaiser since the school opened in 1999.
During the past two decades, the band has achieved first-place honors at numerous events, including the prestigious L.A. County Fair in 2014, and has been ranked among the top high school bands in the state. The biggest highlight came in 2019, when the band marched in the Rose Parade in Pasadena and was part of the opening ceremony.
The 2022 Fontana Days Parade, presented by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will have a theme of “The Roaring ‘20s.”
Local youth groups, dance teams, athletic squads, and other organizations are encouraged to apply to participate in the parade. The registration deadline is April 22.
The parade application can be found online at:
https://exchangecluboffontana.org/fontana-days/parade-application/
In addition, persons can register at Exchangecluboffontana.org or Fontanadays.com or send an email to: Exchangeclubfontana@gmail.com.
For more information, call Bonnie at (909) 641-0483.
