A medical professional wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) has been positioned outside Medical Office Building No. 1 and 2 at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana as part of the hospital's procedures to address the coronavirus pandemic.
A drive-through drop-off tent is being used as a sputum collection specimen-only point for Kaiser Permanente members who have an order from their doctor.
Members must make an appointment by calling the appointment number on their membership card before dropping off a specimen.
