An employee at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana who was hospitalized for a month after contracting COVID-19 has now recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.
Marcial Reyes, the charge nurse at the Kaiser Fontana Emergency Department, arrived home on April 13 and is resting with his wife and son, according to Andrew Gollihar, another Emergency Department employee.
"He has dedicated his career to helping patients, as well as their families, feel safe and healthy," Gollihar said. "He also uplifts employees with his charisma and heartfelt conversations."
Reyes was hospitalized for 30 days, and 11 of those days were spent in the Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator, Gollihar said.
"With his strong determination, as well as prayers from his family, friends and fellow employees, he is currently making a miraculous recovery," Gollihar said.
His fellow employees created a huge sign that said: "We (Heart) U Marcial."
On his Facebook page, he posted a photo of his family, accompanied by a message saying: "We survived COVID-19; Stay Home, Save Lives." The post received hundreds of "likes" and dozens of comments of support.
