In early March, Hani Atkins was preparing for her upcoming 18th birthday, including a trip to Disneyland with her family. Those plans however, did not play out as expected.
Not only did the theme park temporarily close, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on April 22, Hani was once again diagnosed for a second time with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). She had been in remission for just over two years and had been thriving.
Hani is a junior at Apple Valley High School (Class of 2021), where she has been taking college courses in addition to her high school courses.
When school administrators heard the news of her diagnosis, they immediately rescheduled her senior portraits to be taken as soon as possible. Unfortunately, Hani was admitted to Kaiser Permanente’s Fontana Medical Center on May 2, just days before she was scheduled to take the portraits.
Hani had been a patient at the Fontana Medical Center during her previous battle with ALL, and she even had the same nurses. When Hani’s nursing team saw that she was back in the hospital, and heard that her senior portraits had been postponed, they moved swiftly.
Before the effects of Hani’s treatment could set in, her nursing team held a photo session in a conference room in the hospital. Hani’s step-mom, Pam, said: “All I had to do was bring makeup and a curling iron! They brought everything else, from the dresses, to the camera, to the studio props. It was a princess day!”
Hani was so appreciative to her nursing team for making her day feel special. “It was awesome!” she exclaimed, with a grin on her face.
Of the nursing team, Pam said: “They care for their patients in the most loving and selfless way. The fact that they do everything they can for these kids … I’m just floored.”
Hani has plans to join the rest of her senior classmates at Apple Valley High School in the fall.
