Summit High School AP teacher Megan Perez graduated from Kaiser High School in 2008, returning to teach at her alma mater in 2013. During her tenure at Kaiser, Perez inspired hundreds of students to achieve at the highest levels, and the pass rates for the AP classes she taught were well above the average in the state. Perez has moved to Summit High for the 2022-23 school year. (Contributed photo by FUSD)