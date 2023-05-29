Kaiser High School held its ceremony for its excited graduating seniors on May 25 at Toyota Arena.
The Honor Senior Class at Kaiser included the following California Scholarship Federation high honor students:
Daisy Alatorre-Cervantes, Ashley Alvarenga.
Matthew Basilio, Natalya Bedolla, Sebastian Bello-Caballero, Hailey Blanco.
Erika Chavez Villa, Alan Contreras.
Marcel Dekerpel, Aidan DeLaCruz.
Jacqueline Estrada, Daniela Eusebio.
Adrian M. Garcia.
Rosalinda Huerta.
Emily Lara, Samantha Luna Martinez.
Priscilla Martinez, Yamila Martinez, Frida Monreal.
Dylan Odegaard.
Gurjot Pandher.
Yanelli Raygoza, Juan Rivera.
Juanmanuel Sandoval-Herrera.
Danielle Tiolo, Daniella Torres, Emily Torres, Dana Trinh.
Marlene Ventura, Emily Villa.
