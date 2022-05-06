Kaiser High School senior Amitoj Lobana — an exceptional 16-year-old student-athlete with a passion for helping others — has been recognized as a 2022 Gates Scholar, an honor awarded to 300 students in the nation.
Lobana, who skipped ahead two grade levels prior to entering Kaiser, has also earned a full scholarship to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
He plans to study computer science and pursue his goal of bringing a better quality of life to underrepresented communities.
“The Gates Scholarship is one of many blessings I have been fortunate to receive,” Lobana said. “I am inspired to demonstrate my gratefulness by pursuing higher graduate studies and returning all I can to the world.”
Lobana follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Jashandeep, a Kaiser Class of 2019 graduate who received a 2019 Gates Scholarship and is furthering his education at Johns Hopkins University.
Lobana has maintained a 4.95 GPA while juggling extracurriculars that include tennis and cross country, National Honor Society, Key Club, Link Crew and Spanish Club, as well as dedicating his spare time to volunteering in the community — a practice instilled in him by his family.
He has also earned gold medals in science at the county-level Academic Decathlon, silver at the state level, and gold at the national level.
