The accomplishments of the Kaiser High School Class of 2020 have not gone unnoticed.
Kaiser held its graduation ceremony on June 3 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, and valedictorian Lorenzo Gonzalez praised the seniors for what they have done in the past -- and will do in the future.
"I see the work you have all put in, whether it be at school, at work, on the field, or at home," Gonzalez said.
"I'm excited to see the bright futures that await us. We are a generation of fighters and we will continue to prove those who doubt us wrong and make those who believe in us proud."
Speaking in a YouTube video before the commencement, Gonzalez thanked his parents, who worked hard to help give him a better life.
He also paid tribute to Dr. James Logan and Coach John Stevens, two Kaiser staff members who passed away this year. They influenced everyone positively, Gonzalez said.
Isabel Avila, the school's salutatorian, acknowledged that the past three months had been upsetting because of the coronavirus crisis, but she and her classmates still pulled through with pride.
"Here we are, graduating in the midst of a pandemic, against all odds," Avila said.
"Today, let us not focus on what we lost, but rather, everything we've gained from this journey. High school isn't easy. Each and every one of us fought our own battles to get this far, and here we are at the finish line.
"So yeah, maybe this isn't what we dreamt of, but the class of 2020 is so much more than the class that didn't get a prom. We're the class that has persevered in spite of every obstacle put in our path. The class that is fulfilling their dreams in spite of how many were taken from us.
"Class of 2020, we've already made history, now it's time to become legends."
