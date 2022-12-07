Students in Kaiser High School’s Army JROTC program teamed up with the City of Fontana for a big project to help needy persons recently.
During a month-long period, the students collected more than 350 winter clothing items and more than 250 canned and non-perishable food items, said Major Miguel Rodriguez, the senior Army instructor at the school.
Then on Dec. 3, about 30 of the students completed the second phase of their service learning project by volunteering their time to assist in the distribution of the clothing and food at CityLink in the downtown area.
“We love doing events like this because it gives us a chance to learn how to give back to the community, and also to learn more about Fontana,” said Cadet Lt. Colonel Jessica Velasco.
The monthly CityLink event, coordinated by Water of Life Community Church, also included providing haircuts and showers for homeless persons.
“In our program, we try to instill some character in our students and show them the importance of being part of the community,” Rodriguez said. “We tell them that the community doesn’t get better unless they go out there and have an active interest in it, and this is a perfect example for them to see how as high school students, they can make a big difference.”
