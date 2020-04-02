The battle against the coronavirus is heating up, and Kaiser Permanente is ready to take on the challenge, the company said.
"Kaiser Permanente has been working on confronting highly infectious diseases for years, and we are confident we can safely treat patients who have been infected with COVID-19, with minimal risk to other patients, members and employees," Kaiser said in a statement on April 1.
"Staff at all our medical centers, including the Fontana Medical Center, have practiced and follow CDC protocols to be used with the coronavirus. As more has been learned about this virus, recommendations have evolved."
Kaiser said that every aspect of the company's operations has been touched in some way.
"The Fontana Medical Center is preparing for a potential surge," Kaiser said.
The statement said that the following are steps that have been taken, and continue to be taken:
"We have had a command center up and running at the Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers since last month.
"We do regular assessments of our hospital census, available beds, staffing, and material and equipment. We are carefully managing supplies and equipment to ensure our health care workers are safe and can deliver care where and when its needed.
"We postponed elective procedures where appropriate, and we have ramped up our telemedicine capabilities, enabling members to communicate with their caregivers from the safety of their homes if they wish.
"We have consolidated some of our facilities in San Bernardino County for the safety, health and security of our patients, staff and physicians. Seven Medical Office Buildings are now temporarily closed. We believe that by taking this action, it will reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 throughout the community, and help us manage critical resources such as personal protective equipment, while allowing us to move resources (e.g. people and equipment) where they are most needed for patient care.
"We have established safety checkpoints at the entrances of the Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers, as well as at all Mental Health Offices and Medical Office Buildings in the San Bernardino County Area. Clinical personnel are stationed at each entry to ask screening questions related to COVID-19 and perform a temporal screening.
"Finally, we work closely with federal, state and local public health authorities, who are directing a coordinated response to COVID-19 among all health care providers."
