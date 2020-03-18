Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana is setting up outside mobile clinics to screen members who may have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, according to Gwen Kleist, a Kaiser media representative.
Kleist said she expects the screening process to begin very soon.
Medical providers are prepared to admit any member to the hospital who meets the criteria for acute care.
Members who do not meet the requirement to be admitted will be sent home with instructions on how to care for their symptoms, she said.
