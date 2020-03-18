Kaiser Permanente Medical Center is setting up outside tents that will help its members who are seeking assistance for possible coronavirus concerns.
The tent at the front of Medical Office Building No. 1 and 2 in Fontana is a drive through, drop off center for sputum collection specimens only that were ordered by a member's doctor, said Public Affairs Director Heather Raymond.
After the specimens have been tested by the lab, the member will be contacted by an appropriate person.
The drive-through drop off tent is by appointment only. Members can can make an appointment by calling the appointment line. The telephone number is listed on their membership card.
The Kaiser Fontana and the Kaiser Ontario medical centers have tents set up outside their emergency rooms that they are using on an as-needed basis for the COVID-19 virus testing to help improve the patient flow into the emergency waiting rooms, Raymond said.
