In an effort to protect the health and safety of California’s youth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is the first major health care provider to support California Senate Bill 793 by State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the state.
Under SB 793, flavored tobacco products include menthol cigarettes, flavored chewing tobacco products, and many vaping products.
“Flavors are proven starter products for youth and have no place on the market whatsoever,” said Dr. Bechara Choucair, senior vice president and chief community health officer for Kaiser Permanente. “Kid-friendly flavors mask the poison, entice kids to experiment with tobacco products and potentially addict them for life.”
The Food and Drug Administration reports that 70 percent of youth e-cigarette users cited appealing flavors as the primary reason for use. And, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 high school students are current e-cigarette users, a rate that has more than doubled in the last two years. Even more alarming is the rise in e-cigarette use among middle school students, which has tripled since 2017.
The most current update from the California Department of Public Health shows that 199 vaping-related lung illnesses and four deaths have been reported in California since last fall. Dozens of young people have been admitted to intensive care units and even required mechanical ventilation.
For many years, Kaiser Permanente health care providers have routinely cautioned patients, especially youth and their parents and guardians, about the harmful effects of nicotine products, which include:
• Risk of life-long addictions and an increased likelihood of becoming a smoker of traditional cigarettes.
• Potential for serious and even fatal damage to lungs.
• Harm to brain development.
• Other unknown long-term risks.
