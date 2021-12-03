During the past 20 months, employees at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center have been under tremendous strain because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have continued to care for their patients despite the difficult circumstances.
Because of the hospital’s unwavering determination to fight COVID-19 (in addition to all other maladies), Kaiser Permanente has been named the grand marshal of the upcoming Fontana Christmas Parade.
The parade, which is organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. in the downtown area.
Representing Kaiser will be Georgina Garcia and Dr. Timothy Jenkins.
Garcia is the senior vice president and area manager for the Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area. She is responsible for all hospital and health plan functions at the Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers and throughout the county.
Jenkins is the area medical director and chief of staff for the San Bernardino County service area. In partnership with Larry Oliver, the chief administrative officer, Jenkins leads all medical group operations at the Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers and the medical offices throughout the county.
Kaiser issued this statement on behalf of Garcia and Jenkins:
“Kaiser Permanente is proud to be part of the Fontana community and we honored to serve as grand marshals of the Fontana 2021 Christmas Parade. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we extend our gratitude to everyone working at the Fontana Medical Center and across our San Bernardino County Area, including our nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, and all others who have provided extraordinary care to our patients and members throughout the pandemic. Their continued support and flexibility during these unprecedented times is needed and appreciated!”
Kaiser has been providing health care in the Inland Empire for more than 75 years and serves more than 630,000 members.
The parade, which will include several school and community groups, will start at the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.
Last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
