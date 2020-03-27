A Kaiser Permanente facility in the Palm Court Shopping Center in southern Fontana will be temporarily closed starting on Monday, March 30 as part of a plan to help Kaiser prepare for a likely increase in patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Palm Court I building, located at 17296 Slover Avenue, will be closed except for the infusion pharmacy, which will remain open to staff and patients.
"In some of our service areas, Kaiser Permanente is closing some medical office buildings and consolidating to fewer locations as we postpone some appointments and convert many to virtual visits," Kaiser Permanente said in a statement on March 27. "Urgent-care locations for the most part remain open."
The other Kaiser facilities that are closing are Chino Central, Colton, Indian Hill, San Bernardino, Upland, and Victorville MOB 2.
"We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19," the Kaiser statement said. "The situation is rapidly evolving, and we are doing everything we can to keep our members, staff and communities as safe as possible. By temporarily consolidating, we can support a potential surge in the number of people who need hospitalization, meet the critical need to conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), guard against potential staffing shortages, and limit exposure to the virus for both members and employees.
"These new measures are being enacted along with our recent decisions to temporarily postpone non-urgent surgeries and procedures to ensure we have capacity and equipment to care for the potential of more critically ill patients, and to guide members to virtual care options to reduce demand for in-person visits to our medical offices. All affected members are being contacted to reschedule their appointments."
Kaiser's main facilities, including Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 9961 Sierra Avenue, will remain open, the statement said.
Also, all of Kaiser's mental health facilities will remain open.
