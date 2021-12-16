Participating in the Fontana Christmas Parade has always been a positive experience for Anthony Allmond and the Kaiser High School Catamount Pride Marching Band.
But this year, Allmond acknowledged that he had “mixed feelings” because he will be retiring as band director and this was slated to be his final appearance at the parade.
“It’s been a joy of mine to support the city and the school at this great parade,” Allmond said, shortly before the Cats started marching down Sierra Avenue on Dec. 11. “I applaud the City of Fontana for keeping this tradition up. It’s been a great experience for our kids.”
Allmond has enjoyed a distinguished career at the helm of the award-winning instrumental music program at Kaiser.
The biggest highlight came in 2019, when the band marched in the Rose Parade and was part of the opening ceremony.
Allmond, who has been the band director ever since the school opened in 1999, said “they have been enjoyable years. I look back and think how much the kids have grown” over the past two decades.
2020 was tough because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the band’s performances, but Allmond said this year’s students have responded very well to the adversity.
“This is probably one of the greatest groups of students I’ve ever had, especially after the challenges of COVID-19,” he said. “They’re very resilient, and they’ve come back really strong. I’m really proud of this group of students.”
