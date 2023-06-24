Manzo is honored for scholastic achievements
Alannis Manzo, a student-athlete at Kaiser High School, has been welcomed as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Manzo, who will be a senior this next year, was honored because of her scholastic achievements.
Over the past three years at Kaiser, she has been involved in sports (track and field and cross country), AP classes, volunteer opportunities, and other activities.
“I would be honored to share this achievement with others in the community as I encourage my peers, friends, and family to strive for excellence and work hard to meet their goals and along the way make an impact on their community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.