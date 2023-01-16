Kaiser High School Artistic and Theatrical Society performers Luis Ramirez, Ezekiel Gries, Ashley Beltran and Gaily Garcia take their bows after a fall 2022 performance of “Mojada, a Medea in Los Angeles,” earning the actors an invitation to reprise their performance on the main stage at the California Educational Theater Association 2022-23 High School Theater Festival. (Contributed photo by FUSD)