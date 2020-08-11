Sen. Kamala Harris of California achieved some historic milestones on Aug. 11, becoming the first Black woman and first Asian American woman on a major party presidential ticket.
The announcement that Harris was chosen by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate in the November election was also a milestone of sorts for Fontana, because Harris has visited here on more than one occasion.
Back in August of 2017, Harris toured the Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center (InTech) at California Steel Industries, calling it a "national model" for workforce development and job training.
During the event, Harris met with local leaders and visited some classrooms where future technical workers were receiving instruction.
“I’m overwhelmed by the great work that is going on in the Inland Empire," Harris said. "This is truly a national model. I heard about it, read about it, and had to see it for myself so I can talk about it in Washington. Their success is going to be inspirational for other places so that any man and woman would have the same opportunities.”
Her visit marked one of the few times that any U.S. senator had ever made an appearance in Fontana.
Before she was elected to the Senate in 2016, Harris had been California's attorney general, and while serving in that capacity, she came to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana in 2012 for a special event to give awards to law enforcement personnel. Members of the Fontana Police K9 Unit were honored for their exemplary service by Harris during that ceremony.
Fontana has also been visited by other high-ranking officials in recent years, demonstrating that the city has been gaining more prominence.
In 2019, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson toured the CityLink facility in Fontana.
Also, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger attended events in Fontana, including auto races at the speedway.
