Kathy Kasinger was named the Fontana City Clerk’s Department Employee of the Year during a ceremony at a City Council meeting in May.
Kasinger, the city’s records coordinator, has been employed with the city since 2000.
She was praised for her dedication and knowledge, and especially for her helpfulness when interacting with members of the public.
During the ceremony, she thanked her family members for their support and said she was very pleased to receive the award.
“It’s been wonderful working here,” she said. “I’ve learned and grown so much and I really appreciate it.”
