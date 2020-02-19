Former Public Works Manager Keith Kramer has been promoted to the position of public works director, the City of Fontana announced.
The promotion came on the heels of former Director of Public Works Chuck Hays being named deputy city manager.
Kramer started his career with the city in 1989. He worked in the Engineering Department for 11 years before moving to the Public Works Department, where he had a variety of responsibilities, including overseeing the road maintenance program.
"I am honored and excited at the opportunity to continue to serve the City of Fontana for many years to come," he said.
Kramer will oversee all programs involving the city's infrastructure, including the maintenance of streets, sewer system, building, parks, landscaped areas, urban forest, storm drains, and fleet.
