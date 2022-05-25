Kelly Janusz was named the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for March.
Janusz, a records specialist, was honored for her calm demeanor and positivity as well as her great work ethic, the P.D. said.
In addition to her regular duties, she also served as a negotiator on behalf of the Police Benefits Association, volunteering many hours of her time.
She often off-shifts to help with staffing shortages, volunteers for overtime, works many late-night DUI checkpoints, and still manages to hold down her own assigned workload, the P.D. said.
Janusz received a plaque from the City Council during a meeting in April.
