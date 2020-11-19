Radio station 99.1 KGGI and Water of Life Community Church are hosting the 5th Annual Cover the I.E. Collections Drive to help homeless and less fortunate people in the area.
The drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, which is located at 7625 East Avenue in Fontana.
KGGI is encouraging residents to drop off clean, gently used or new coats, jackets, scarves, gloves, masks, beanies, socks, blankets and/or sleeping bags plus travel sized toiletries.
