KGGI

Representatives from radio station 99.1 KGGI collect clothing for homeless persons during the Cover the I.E. Collections Drive at Water of Life Church in Fontana in this 2016 photo.  This year's event will be held on Nov. 21 and 22.

Radio station 99.1 KGGI and Water of Life Community Church are hosting the 5th Annual Cover the I.E. Collections Drive to help homeless and less fortunate people in the area.

The drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, which is located at 7625 East Avenue in Fontana.

KGGI is encouraging residents to drop off clean, gently used or new coats, jackets, scarves, gloves, masks, beanies, socks, blankets and/or sleeping bags plus travel sized toiletries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.