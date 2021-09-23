Kiddie Academy of Fontana will be hosting a free community event on Saturday, Sept. 25.
“Storytime LIVE!” will take place at 9 a.m. at 11117 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
This event is designed to bring favorite stories and characters to life, to the delight of children of all ages.
