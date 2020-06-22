A kindergarten drive-through graduation was held June 17 at Mountain View Christian Preschool and Kindergarten in Fontana.
A total of 23 students received diplomas and are now getting ready for first grade.
The kindergarten class was taught by Sandra Brockus, who was joined by co-teachers Melissa Medina and Andrew Majcherek.
The teachers wore face coverings and followed social distancing guidelines.
