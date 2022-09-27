A community event was held in Fontana on Sept. 25 to focus on an important topic: mental illness.
“Ending the Silence” was coordinated by the Kiwanis Club of Fontana and took place at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center.
The event included special presentations, a panel discussion, community resources, and networking opportunities.
Kiwanis Club President Richard Granados said the event fulfilled its goal of raising awareness about breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness and letting attendees know that there are avenues of help available for suffering people.
“For our first year, I thought it was very successful, and we want to do an event like this again,” he said.
Granados was pleased that the event was supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which provided information about programs that benefit people, particularly those who are contemplating suicide.
Members of the Kiwanis Club as well as high school students who are involved in Key Clubs volunteered their time during “Ending the Silence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.