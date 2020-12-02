The Kiwanis Club of Fontana recently donated gift cards to 28 Truman Middle School families to help with their Thanksgiving dinners.
Truman Principal Kim Hall said she was very thankful for the donation.
"This has been an ongoing project for the club for many years, and it's just one of the ways we can support our community," said Jason Zara, president of the Kiwanis Club of Fontana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.