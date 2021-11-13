The Kiwanis Club of Fontana will be hosting this year’s All Service Clubs Holiday Luncheon and Toy Drive.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fontana/Rialto Elks Lodge, 1540 W. Rialto Avenue in Rialto.
This event, which is hosted by different organizations every year, is held in order to collect toys which will be given to underprivileged children in Fontana.
Lunch is $20 per person plus an unwrapped toy.
Toys are needed for all ages, even teenagers.
For reservations, contact Linda Nunn at (951) 201-1740 or lnunn456@aol.com.
