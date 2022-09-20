The Kiwanis Club of Fontana will be presenting a special event dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and wellness on Saturday, Sept. 24.
All interested persons are invited to attend this community event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
“Ending the Silence” will include special presentations, a panel discussion, community resources, and networking opportunities.
Parents, educators, and area residents are encouraged to attend and learn how to gain access to social and community supports that improve health and well-being.
The event is co-sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Admission is free. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
