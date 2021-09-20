A large crowd gathered to enjoy the City of Fontana’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, entitled “La Gran Fiesta,” on Sept. 18 at Miller Park.
The spectators were entertained by the headlining performers Mexico Lindo, featuring Ballet Folklorico De Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar.
Earlier, attendees danced and sang to the music of Selenamos, a Selena tribute band, which was a last-minute replacement for the originally scheduled group, Las Cafeteras.
Starting off the event was a presentation by La Sole Flamenco, a classical Spanish dance company based in Fontana.
Many local residents were glad that the celebration was back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
Several food vendors were popular at the event, and the Helpful Honda people stopped by to give away 600 free paletas. There were also many activities for children.
La Gran Fiesta was held in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
